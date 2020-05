Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 05:28 Hits: 3

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped four million as some of the hardest-hit countries readied Sunday to lift lockdown restrictions, despite concerns about a second wave of infections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200510-countries-prepare-to-ease-covid-19-lockdowns-as-world-s-cases-surpass-4-million