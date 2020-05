Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 07:54 Hits: 6

SINGAPORE: The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday noon (May 10), bringing the total count in Singapore to 23,336. In releasing its preliminary figures, MOH said the vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

