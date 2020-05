Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 19:37 Hits: 0

A father and son were arrested and charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The case speaks to how quickly things can go wrong when citizens stand in for cops.The case speaks to how quickly things can go wrong when citizens stand in for cops.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0508/A-modern-posse-shot-Ahmaud-Arbery.-Has-stand-your-ground-gone-too-far?icid=rss