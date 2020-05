Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 13:23 Hits: 0

The pandemic-related collapse in oil prices will likely make renewable energy less competitive, just at a time when the world should be engineering a climate-friendly recovery. In fact, policymakers have an excellent opportunity to advance the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

