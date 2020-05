Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 23:26 Hits: 2

Russia registered more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row -- an indication the spread of the virus inside the country remains serious despite a stringent lockdown-- as the Communist party leader called for the release of non-violent criminals from prison .

