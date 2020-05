Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 21:04 Hits: 0

On October 7, 2016, the intelligence community issued a statement confirming that it was the Russian government that “directed the recent compromises of e-mails from U.S. persons and institutions, including from US…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/heres-what-bill-barr-doesnt-want-you-to-remember-about-michael-flynn/