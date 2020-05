Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 07:58 Hits: 2

The UN Security Council was on the cusp of voting on a bill that would have supported a truce in global conflicts to better tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The US prevented the vote, blaming China and the WHO.

