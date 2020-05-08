Taiwan’s vice president says 'possibility' that Covid-19 came from Chinese laboratory

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 10:09 Hits: 0

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen, an epidemiologist by training, discussed his country's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while criticising the response of China and the World Health Organization. Chen refused to rule out the "possibility" that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. He also expressed concern about a second wave of the virus appearing in autumn or winter.

