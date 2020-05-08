World Food Programme head warns Covid-19 pandemic could provoke 'famines of biblical proportions'

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 20:50 Hits: 0

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) is warning of potential famines of "biblical proportions" as the Covid-19 pandemic affects countries in an already dire situation. In an interview with FRANCE 24, the United Nation's WFP Executive Director David Beasley said he was especially worried about a breakdown in the supply chain that allows his agency to provide food to dozens of millions of people around the globe.

