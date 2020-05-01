May Day People's Strike! Target, Amazon, Instacart Workers Demand Safe Conditions Pandemic Relief

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 12:17 Hits: 0

This May Day, an unprecedented coalition of essential workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and FedEx are calling out sick or walking out during their lunch break to demand better health and safety conditions, along with hazard pay. Others are joining them for May Day actions that include rent strikes, car caravan protests and online organizing calling for a “People’s Bailout” and economic recovery plan that prioritizes workers. We speak with Kali Akuno, co-founder and co-director of Cooperation Jackson, which issued a call for a people’s strike starting May 1. “The corporations and the government are willing to sacrifice tens of thousands of us,” Akuno says. “We have to put people before profits.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/1/kali_akuno_peoples_strike_may_day