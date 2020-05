Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 08:25 Hits: 4

Crowds are gathering in the capital of the former Soviet republic of Belarus for a military parade on May 9 marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-pushes-aside-covid-19-fears-to-hold-victory-day-parade/30602550.html