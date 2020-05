Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 06:19 Hits: 3

Roy Horn, one half of the German-born entertainment duo has passed away aged 75 after being infected with the coronavirus. The pair's magic show, featuring big cats, was a fixture in the US gambling capital of Las Vegas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/roy-horn-of-magician-duo-siegfried-roy-dies-with-covid-19/a-53377566?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf