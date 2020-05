Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 06:46 Hits: 3

A nationwide lockdown and sudden suspension of all transport has left millions of migrant workers in limbo. Many of them are in a dire situation and have been driven close to starvation, say activists.

