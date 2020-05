Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 05:12 Hits: 3

The United States on Friday stunned other members of the UN Security Council by preventing a vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in various conflicts around the world to help troubled nations better fight the coronavirus pandemic, diplomats said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200509-us-withdraws-support-for-un-security-council-global-ceasefire-resolution