The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

House Democrats Call on Inspector General to Investigate Improper Political Interference of Barr's DOJ

Category: World Hits: 3

Jon Queally, staff writer
"The American people deserve to know the full extent of the politicization of the Department of Justice. They deserve a Department that is guided by the facts and the law, and not by the President’s political interests."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/08/house-democrats-call-inspector-general-investigate-improper-political-interference?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version