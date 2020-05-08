The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'About As Evil As It Gets': As State Reopens, Ohio Urges Employers to Snitch on Workers Who Stay Home Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Julia Conley, staff writer
Ohio officials are encouraging employers to report what they've designated "Covid-19 fraud" as the state begins reopening some industries. Workers who refuse to report to work in light of the pandemic can be reported via a government website and have their unemployment benefits taken away.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/08/about-evil-it-gets-state-reopens-ohio-urges-employers-snitch-workers-who-stay-home?cd-origin=rss

