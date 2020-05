Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:50 Hits: 1

In the Moroccan city of Fez, Fatima al-Fihri founded a mosque which developed into the famous al-Qarawiyyin university. Today it is recognized as the oldest existing university in the world.

