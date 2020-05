Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 18:53 Hits: 4

EU member states have long struggled to take a common line on China. Merkel will have a challenge in store when Germany takes up the presidency of the Council of the European Union in summer, DW's Frank Sieren writes.

