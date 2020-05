Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 19:48 Hits: 3

The parliamentary leader of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party demanded the "utmost prudence" from his lawmakers on Friday after reports that some were poised to defect to a new political group, according to an internal memo.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/macron-s-lawmakers-told-to-pull-together-amid-reports-of-new-group-12716716