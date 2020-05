Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 17:45 Hits: 3

Veterans mark the 75th Victory in Europe Day on Friday without celebrations amid the raging pandemic. "To me, the greatest thing that you can do is challenge the world," said one senior who survived the Battle of Normandy and COVID-19. "That's what keeps me going."

