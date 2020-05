Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 10:25 Hits: 0

Almost immediately after the COVID-19 outbreak began in the US, the Federal Reserve began pumping dollars into the economy. As the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis showed, this will leave many central banks with little choice but to pursue their own monetary expansion.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fed-monetary-expansion-pressure-on-japan-exchange-rate-by-koichi-hamada