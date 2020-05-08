The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Warren Calls Out 'Economic Disaster' and 'Moral Failure' Brought on by Ineptitude and Cruelty of Trump and the GOP

Category: World Hits: 3

Jake Johnson, staff writer
"Trump wants to close his eyes and pretend that sending people back to work right now will magically solve all our problems. But every day that he refuses to lead on the public health crisis killing thousands of Americans daily is adding years to our economic recovery."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/08/warren-calls-out-economic-disaster-and-moral-failure-brought-ineptitude-and-cruelty?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version