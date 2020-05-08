A Lynch Mob : After Months of Inaction, 2 White Men Are Charged with Murder of Ahmaud Arbery in GA

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:15 Hits: 2

The two white men caught on camera shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African American man, were arrested and charged Thursday with murder. The arrests came two days after video of the attack in February was shared with the public, sparking widespread outrage. Today would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday. We speak with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents the Arbery family and formerly represented Trayvon Martin.

