Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 14:07 Hits: 4

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered some terrible news on Friday morning, May 8: unemployment in the United States had reached 14.7% in April — a month in which…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/as-us-unemployment-reaches-great-depression-levels-americans-facing-financial-ruin-describe-their-struggles/