Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 14:11 Hits: 4

Africa's measures to slow down COVID-19 have changed how the holy month of Ramadan is observed, restricting Muslims to their homes. Previously, followers of Islam prayed in mosques and broke the daily fast together.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-restricts-africa-s-ramadan-routine/a-53372285?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf