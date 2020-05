Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:28 Hits: 4

China's need for official secrecy and the Trump administration's need for a coronavirus scapegoat, are combining to lend credibility to conspiracy theories. Could science become a victim of the politics of the pandemic?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/does-us-china-coronavirus-blame-game-threaten-scientific-investigation/a-53374027?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf