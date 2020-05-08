The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Exclusive: Investigating how North Korean fishermen plunder foreign waters

Category: World Hits: 5

In this exclusive 35-minute documentary, we expose a massive and unknown fish smuggling and supply network in the Pacific Ocean. Every year, an armada of North Korean ghost ships invade the waters of the Russian Far East and Japan. From Vladivostok to North Korea, via China, our reporter Elena Volochine investigated the illegal fishing networks of the world's most secretive country, North Korea.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200508-exclusive-investigating-how-north-korean-fishermen-plunder-foreign-waters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version