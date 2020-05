Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:59 Hits: 6

CAIRO (Reuters) - After several failed crossings from Libya to Italy and a long spell in detention, Nigerian migrant Olu had pinned his hopes on being evacuated from the besieged city of Tripoli with his family.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/08/coronavirus-narrows-options-for-migrants-buffeted-by-libya039s-war