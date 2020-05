Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 13:51 Hits: 4

The coronavirus pandemic has made an already difficult timeline for a British-European Union trade deal "virtually impossible", Ireland's foreign minister said, cautioning that he did wish to raise expectations of London seeking more time.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ireland-says-brexit-trade-talks-timeline--virtually-impossible--12716158