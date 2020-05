Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 13:52 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by telephone on Friday and expressed a readiness to establish dialogue between the countries and to cooperate on bilateral issues, the Kremlin said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kremlin-says-putin-and-britain-s-johnson-backed-renewed-dialogue-in-phone-call-12716154