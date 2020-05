Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 11:39 Hits: 3

In the 1950s, President Dwight Eisenhower spearheaded massive public investment in science and technology to counter the Soviet Union's strategic ambitions. More than a half-century later, the battle for geopolitical dominance includes the fight against global poverty, and this time the US is losing.

