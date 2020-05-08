A Terrible Price : Mardi Gras Story Lays Bare How COVID-19 Is Devastating Black America

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:31 Hits: 5

We look at the deadly disparate impact of the pandemic on African Americans as told through an in-depth story for The New York Times Magazine by writer Linda Villarosa in her new piece, “'A Terrible Price': The Deadly Racial Disparities of Covid-19 in America,” that tells what happened to the Zulu club, a Black social organization in New Orleans, during and after Mardi Gras. She reports that the experience is usually a joy, but the coronavirus made it a tragedy.

