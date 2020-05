Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:45 Hits: 4

As more than 40 states begin to reopen, President Trump is downplaying the need for mass COVID-19 testing, even as he himself is now being tested every day for the virus. We speak with emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen, who says, “Widespread testing is so critical. … Why shouldn’t this testing be available to all Americans?”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/8/dr_leana_wen_covid_19_testing