Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 00:16 Hits: 3

Getting my birth control during the pandemic was not exactly easy. I had my annual exam scheduled for April 15, but it was canceled with a phone call. I managed to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trumps-war-on-birth-control-rages-on-even-as-the-world-is-falling-apart/