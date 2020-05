Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 08:39 Hits: 5

France on Friday marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) day with President Emmanuel Macron attending a scaled-down ceremony on Paris’s Champs-Élysées. Click on the player to see how the commemorations unfolded.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200508-live-france-marks-ve-day-anniversary-in-shadow-of-covid-19