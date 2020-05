Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 09:48 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's GRU military intelligence service appears to have got hold of many emails from Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany's parliament, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, without citing its sources.

