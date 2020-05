Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 09:49 Hits: 7

SIBU: An electrical shop at Jalan Wong King Huo suffered more than RM50,000 in losses when thieves carted away 30 smartphones in the wee hours on Friday (May 8).

