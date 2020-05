Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 09:37 Hits: 7

Australian officials are frustrated that their push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus is being undermined by the White House, which has sought to link the outbreak to a Chinese lab, government, diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-annoyed-as-us-pushes-wuhan-lab-covid-19-theory-12715338