Guns N’ Roses frontman gets into a Twitter fight with Trump treasury secretary—and wins

The Trump administration will have a few distinguishing historical markers for the books in decades to come. Most of them will be the corruption and many incompetences they committed during their time in power. However, one of the more (hopefully) entertaining ones in retrospect will likely be the general base vulgarness and pettiness of this entire administration’s social media communications. We all know about Donald Trump and his Twitter account. You don’t even have to cherry pick tweets from the white supremacist in chief because they’re predominantly unhinged.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reminded everyone that he’s not just a guy that made tons of money off of other Americans’ pain. He’s also a petty, stupid man living in a rigged system. After a story came out showing Donald Trump and his team blaring a Guns N’ Roses cover of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” during a visit to a mask factory in Phoenix Arizona, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose tweeted out: “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”

Fair enough. Rose is not lying. Also, Rose is being consistent here as the Trump administration has repeatedly used Guns N’ Roses songs during Trump campaign stops over the past few years, even after the band and Rose have demanded they stop. However, what followed was pure Trump administration. Mnuchin responded to Rose’s tweet, writing: “What have you done for the country lately?” Followed by what originally was a Liberian flag. Mnuchin later edited out this undercutting mistake and stuck in an American flag.

Writer Ashley Feinberg pointed out that Mnuchin has always been serious on social media, even working his way into the Trump family’s good graces.

as long as we're talking about Steve Mnuchin's social media use, here's a comment he left on Ivanka's instagram 7 years ago pic.twitter.com/QFW7TQcOq5 May 7, 2020

Only months after Mnuchin joined the Trump administration as the secretary of the United States Treasury, he and his wife Louise Linton were caught up in one of many public embarrassments when Linton posted a truly tacky Instagram image of her and Steven departing Air Force One. The image Linton posted included her name-checking all of the expensive designer apparel and fashion she was wearing. Mnuchin and his wife, like Trump, are classy with a capital S-H-I-T-H-E-A-D-S.

Mnuchin, while clearly thin-skinned and weak as a personality, has a boatload of power, controlling who and who does not get money in the stimulus packages. When Trump and Republicans talk about the administration’s “discretion” in giving out money—mostly to the rich—that all goes through Mnuchin.

