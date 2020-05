Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 02:04 Hits: 3

President Trump has finally made public his fateful choice. He’s all in on reopening the economy even if it sends the virus death count into the millions. Actually he made…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/heres-the-simple-and-cruel-logic-of-trumps-re-election-bid/