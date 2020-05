Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 02:11 Hits: 4

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Iran's capital, Tehran, and nearby areas in the early hours of Friday, forcing many people to flee buildings. At least one person has been killed, with several injured.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-earthquake-rocks-capital-kills-one/a-53366928?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf