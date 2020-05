Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 04:24 Hits: 4

A white former police officer and his son were arrested on Thursday in Georgia and charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black man, an incident that touched off a furor in the community and among civil rights activists nationwide.

