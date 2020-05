Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 06:22 Hits: 4

A continent devastated by the coronavirus will on Friday mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe (VE) day, as the economic destruction of the current global crisis was laid bare.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200508-europe-marks-75th-anniversary-of-ve-day-in-shadow-of-covid-19