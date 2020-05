Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 07:51 Hits: 4

Indian police have filed a complaint against an LG Chem subsidiary over a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant in the south of the country that killed 11 people and sickened almost a thousand more.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200508-indian-police-file-complaint-against-chemical-firm-after-deadly-gas-leak