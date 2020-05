Category: World Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 08:37 Hits: 6

SINGAPORE: Mr Daren Tang has been officially appointed the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)'s next director-general. Mr Tang, who is currently the chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), will helm the specialised United Nations (UN) agency from Oct 1 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/ipos-chief-executive-daren-tang-appointed-director-general-wipo-12715018