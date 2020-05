Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:33 Hits: 2

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Sen. Richard Burr was not the only…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/gop-sen-burr-dumped-stock-on-the-same-day-as-his-brother-in-law-then-the-market-crashed/