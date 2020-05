Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 23:43 Hits: 2

In March, after months of ignoring the looming threat of the novel coronavirus, Donald Trump decided to recast himself in a new role, declaring he was now a “wartime president,” clearly imagining…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trump-doesnt-have-a-plan-hes-fueled-by-boredom-humiliation-and-narcissism/