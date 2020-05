Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 04:21 Hits: 4

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced steps on Wednesday to ease the coronavirus lockdown in Germany but at the same time launched an "emergency brake" mechanism allowing for renewed restrictions in case infections pick up again.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200507-germany-angela-merkel-coronavirus-covid-19-lockdown-reopening-emergency-brake