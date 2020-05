Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 09:44 Hits: 7

Economic activity in France picked up slightly over the last two weeks as the country prepares to emerge from a coronavirus lockdown, but it remains a third below normal levels, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Thursday.

