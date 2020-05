Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 09:43 Hits: 6

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus daily death toll fell on Thursday to 213 down from 244 the day before, the health ministry reported.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/07/spain039s-daily-coronavirus-death-toll-falls-again-on-thursday---health-ministry